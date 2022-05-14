Do you recognize him? Police say he robbed 2 women at gunpoint at a laundromat last month.

Two women were robbed at gunpoint at a laundromat on the Northeast Side and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect involved.

The incident happened Wednesday, April 27 in the 12200 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Police said a man had walked up to the two women, ages 23 and 26, and robbed them at gunpoint before leaving the scene in a vehicle with other people inside.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. If your tip helps lead to an arrest, Crime Stoppers could pay you up to $5,000.