Boerne police sergeant arrested on domestic assault charge

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne police sergeant was arrested early Monday, accused of domestic assault, city officials confirm.

Sgt. Pablo Morales, a 10-year veteran of the Boerne Police Department, is charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

According to a city official, a woman called Boerne 911 dispatch shortly after 1 a.m. and said her partner was assaulting her in the 700 block of Oak Park.

Officers arrived and determined that a physical altercation did occur.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Kendall County Jail.

He is currently free after posting a $3,000 bond.

Morales is on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation, a city official said.

