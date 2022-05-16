95º

‘They were lucky to get out’: 6 people escape after home goes up in flames on NW Side, SAFD says

Two or three were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Six people were nearly trapped in their Northwest Side home after it went up in flames Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The high flames posed a challenge for firefighters as well; however, everyone was still able to get out safely.

Firefighters were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the home in the 5000 block of Kenton Harbor.

When fire crews arrived, flames were seen growing rapidly. There was limited visibility and lots of fire and heat, according to SAFD.

The six people were able to escape on their own from the home and firefighters went to work. Eventually, they were able to tame the flames.

“The fire grew very rapidly, nearly trapped them inside. They were lucky to get out,” one firefighter said.

Two or three people were taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, which were deemed non-life-threatening.

There were also several small animals and dogs inside the home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue them.

SAFD is still investigating the cause of the fire and damages are unknown at this time.

