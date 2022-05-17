DHS Secretary Mayorkas in Rio Grande Valley touring Southwest border

KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez reports from the Rio Grande Valley where Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is meeting with DHS workforce and conducting operational briefings on the Department’s readiness and response for immigrants at the US/Mexico border.

United States Secretary of Homeland Alejandro Mayorkas is in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday as he gets an update on border security efforts.

Ahead of a media availability at 2:15 p.m., Mayorkas will meet with the workforce of the DHS and conduct operational briefings on the department’s response efforts at the Southwest border.

The visit comes as DHS was working to end Title 42, though a federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from doing so due to pending lawsuits.

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump invoked the little-known provision in federal law that allows the federal government to ban people or goods from entering the U.S. to prevent the spread of disease.

With this provision invoked, instead of processing asylum-seekers and migrants who are hoping to stay in the country, border agents can now just fingerprint them and expel them from the U.S., either to Mexico or their country of origin. Expulsion is not the same legally as deportation, which is a decision made by immigration judges.

Ad

The health order has been used more than 1.8 million times to keep migrants from entering this country. Many people expelled under Title 42 have made repeated attempts to enter the country.

Read more: