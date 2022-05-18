‘Jersey Shore’ star DJ Pauly D will be spinning in San Antonio this summer

CANCUN, MEXICO - MARCH 14: DJ Pauly D performs during a show as part of the spring break 2022 at The Cave on March 14, 2022 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – DJ Pauly D will be spinning the ones and twos in San Antonio this summer.

Pauly D is a reality TV star on MTV’s “Jersey Shore” and has been a staple on the show since its debut in 2009.

He also has a successful career as a DJ and will be bringing the music to 1902 Nightclub on August 18.

Tickets are available for $40 each, with an additional $8 service fee. Attendees will be required to print PDF tickets and bring them, along with a valid photo ID, to the event.

The fist-pumping set is open to people ages 18 and up.

1902 Nightclub is located at 1174 E. Commerce Street.

Related: