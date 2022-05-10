Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ comes to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a typical Broadway show. It’s also not a play. It’s a freestyle hip-hop comedy show, and it’s coming to San Antonio May 18.

If you enjoyed shows like “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” this show will have a similar flavor. One of its founders is Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“This show is like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” said Kaila Mullady, a beatboxer with Freestyle Love Supreme.

Freestyle Love Supreme National Tour coming to San Antonio (Joan Marcus)

“Every night we come on stage with no script, no props, no idea what’s going to happen next. And we ask the audience for their stories, their suggestions, and their ideas. And the coolest thing is when you come to see our show, whether it’s Wayne Brady or special guests like Josh Groban, you’re seeing them in a way that you’ve never seen them before because, you know, they have no idea what’s going to happen either,” Mullady said.

The show is completely improvised. So, although Freestyle Love Supreme performs seven shows in San Antonio, each will be different.

Ad

“Be ready to be open and have a good time. The cool thing about our show [is] it’s all volunteer-based, so nobody’s going to make you tell a story that you don’t want to say. And we’re always going to take your story and raise it up to the best way that we can. We’re going to make you look good…it’s just about coming in and enjoying an experience,” added Mullady.

Freestyle Love Supreme National Tour coming to San Antonio (Joan Marcus)

Freestyle Love Supreme will perform at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre from May 18-May 22. For more info about the shows and to get tickets click here.

MORE ON KSAT.com

WWE Monday Night Raw to return to San Antonio this summer

Classic Theatre of San Antonio invites public to classic play with modern twist

Ad

San Antonio Zoo is getting 4D theater this summer