WWE Monday Night Raw to return to San Antonio this summer

Fans can watch their favorite wrestlers at the AT&T Center on July 11

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to San Antonio this summer.

World Wrestling Entertainment on Monday announced that its flagship show, “Monday Night Raw,” will make a stop at the AT&T Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Fans will see their favorite WWE superstars, including Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Becky Lynch. Plus, ARey Mysterio, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley and many more.

Exclusive venue presale begins Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 12, at 10 p.m. Use the code “SUPERSTAR.” General Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at just $20 and are available at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

