This weekend’s heat broke records 🌡️

There’s no doubt you noticed just how hot it was this weekend — especially if you spent time outdoors celebrating Mother’s Day! This weekend’s heat was significant and some records were broken. Here are the stats:

Saturday’s High: 101°

a new record for the day, beating the old record of 100° from 1998

the first 100-degree day of 2022

the earliest May 100-degree day since 2011

Sunday’s High: 101°

shy of the daily record by just one degree

the second 100-degree day of 2022

Earliest Back-to-Back 100-Degree Days

This weekend is now the earliest instance of consecutive 100-degree days in San Antonio since records began in 1885. Previously, the earliest point in a year with back-to-back 100-degree days was May 11th & 12th of 1967.

Yes... It’s Early!

Maybe you thought to yourself over the weekend, “Isn’t it a little early to be talking about the triple digits?” 🤔 If so, you’d be right. On average, San Antonio records its first 100-degree day in late June . So, while it’s never been uncommon to see 100° on the thermometer in South Texas, we are about a month and a half ahead of schedule!

It’s worth noting that our Springs are getting warmer as a result of climate change. According to Climate Central, since 1970, San Antonio is averaging about 15 additional days of above-normal temperatures each spring (March, April, and May).

It’s not just happening in Texas, either. Average spring temperatures are up across the country since 1970 — with the exception of parts of the Dakotas.

What does this mean for summer 2022?

There is no correlation between early 100-degree days and an exceptionally hot summer. However, because a La Niña weather pattern is ongoing, Texas is more likely to have a hotter, drier summer overall.

