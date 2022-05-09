Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this weekend

The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN ANTONIO – There’s going to be a total lunar eclipse this week that will turn the moon red.

On the night of May 15 and into the early morning hours of May 16, the moon will enter the Earth’s shadow, triggering a total lunar eclipse, according to Space.com.

Most of the U.S. will have a full view of the phenomenon.

TimeAndDate.com shows that San Antonio is in the path to see the entire eclipse, while parts of far West Texas will see most of the eclipse.

It’s the first total lunar eclipse since May 2021, according to NASA.

When the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, it turns a reddish-copper color, also referred to as a blood moon.

Humans have used the moon as a way to keep track of the passing of the year for millennia. According to National Geographic, ancient cultures would give each full moon a different name based on the behavior of the plants, animals or weather during that month.

The full moon in May is known as the Flower Moon — so this will be a total lunar eclipse of the Flower Moon.

The moon names, according to National Geographic, are listed below for each month of the year:

January - Wolf Moon

February - Snow Moon

March - Worm Moon

April - Pink Moon

May - Flower Moon

June - Strawberry Moon

July - Buck Moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Harvest Moon

October - Hunter’s Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon

NASA projects the eclipse will start around 9:15 p.m. CST and totality will begin at 10:29 p.m. Totality will end around 11:54 p.m. and the entire eclipse will be over by 1:10 a.m.

