SAC Scobee Education Center to host total lunar eclipse watch party Sunday night

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SAN ANTONIO – The Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College (SAC) will be hosting a total lunar eclipse watch party Sunday evening.

A total lunar eclipse will be fully visible for most Texans starting Sunday evening.

“The Scobee Planetarium, San Antonio College, and its community partners will provide a limited number of telescopes, fun activities for children, and food trucks,” according to a press release.

The watch party will take place from 7:30-11:30 p.m. on Sunday on the rooftop of SAC Parking Garage 1.

Parking will be available at Parking Lot No. 16, next to the parking garage and on the lower garage levels. You can view a map of the SAC campus here.

The total eclipse is expected to last until 11:53 p.m. as the moon enters the Earth’s shadow.

People attending the watch party are encouraged to bring chairs if they plan to stay for most of the eclipse.

NASA officials said this is the first lunar eclipse since May 2021.

[7:45 AM] Sarah Spivey I know we have an article from Mary Claire Patton about the total lunar eclipse tonight. Here's a graphic with the forecast. "Skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the 80s - nice viewing conditions. You won't need any special equipment to view the eclipse, as it'll be safe to enjoy and visible with the naked eye," said KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey. (KSAT 12)

