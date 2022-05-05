Classic Theatre of San Antonio invites public to classic play with modern twist

Stephania gets an inside look at "Examining Misalliance: George Bernard Shaw, The Classic Theatre and producing ethically today"

SAN ANTONIO – You may have been to the theatre, but organizers from the Classic Theatre of San Antonio guarantee you’ve never experienced what they have planned for you later this month. They have changed the format of the already announced show, “Misalliance,” and are now putting on a one-time-only reading and talkback.

“Theatre is all about asking questions, and it’s about creating a dialogue, and part of our mission is to create community conversation,” said Jimmy Moore, the theater’s Executive & Artistic Director.

On Sunday, May 22, the Classic Theatre will perform “Misalliance” by Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, but instead of a traditional show, this version will be compartmentalized.

The Classic Theater's newest production poster. (KSAT 2022)

First, the audience will enjoy a staged reading of the play, a romantic comedy written in the early 1900s. It’s set in the English countryside outside London and explores politics and relationships between the sexes. Then, there will be a moderated discussion, where the audience is encouraged to give feedback about what they just saw.

“We wanted to do this in a responsible way,” said Moore.

The performance takes place at 2 p.m. May 22. Although it’s free, guests have to make reservations to attend.