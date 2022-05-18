Meet San Antonio’s newest author/nurse

Suzanne Ohlmann, a San Antonio nurse, is one of 90 authors who will appear at 10th annual San Antonio Book Festival. Credit: Suzanne Ohlmann

SAN ANTONIO – Mark your calendar. The 10th annual San Antonio Book Festival takes place May 21. The event will feature 90 authors, who you’ll be able to meet and speak with.

One of those authors is Suzanne Ohlmann, a local nurse from Southtown.

Ohlmann recently published her first book, called “Shadow Migration.”

The book is an autobiographical take on Ohlmann’s journey, as she struggled to find herself.

“If you want to go on this adventure with me, there’s going to be a bottom…let’s look,” Ohlmann said.

And looking, she admitted, wasn’t easy. Ohlmann was adopted when she was young, and it took her years to research her biological family.

“I ended up finding out my biological father died of alcoholism,” she said.

Suzanne Ohlmann, a San Antonio author and nurse, introduces a dog to a horse at a farm in Nebraska. Courtesy: Suzanne Ohlmann (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

At its core, the book is about exploring the past to understand where you’re going.

“It’s a search for my people, my tribe, my lost tribe. I think another human element that all of us can identify,” Ohlmann said.

Ad

Ohlmann takes the reader on her quest, which brought her to New York, the Midwest, and finally San Antonio. She hopes “Shadow Migration” helps people heal.

“Go on the journey with me through this book and come talk to me about it, because everybody’s load should be a little bit lighter…that was my whole purpose,” Ohlmann said.

The book festival is a free, family-friendly event that will be held May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art in downtown San Antonio.

This year, more than 90 local, regional and national authors are scheduled to attend, including: Julia Glass, Sandra Cisneros, Jericho Brown, Margo Jefferson, Natalie Diaz and Emma Straub.

Related Stories: