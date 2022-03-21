10th annual San Antonio Book Festival announces lineup of more than 90 authors

Authors Jericho Brown, Julia Glass, Sandra Cisneros, Emma Straub and Margo Jefferson are among 90 authors participating in the San Antonio Book Festival on May 21, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an in-person event scheduled for May 21.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year due to COVID-19.

This year, more than 90 local, regional and national authors are scheduled to attend including Julia Glass, Sandra Cisneros, Jericho Brown, Margo Jefferson, Natalie Diaz, Emma Straub and more.

The free event will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on May 21 at the San Antonio Central Library and Southwest School of Art in downtown San Antonio.

“For our 10th anniversary, we could not be more thrilled to return to being in person at the Library, which has recently been restored to its glorious ‘enchilada red’ hue,” said SABF’s Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez. “Book festivals foster a sense of community and inspire people to think beyond their individual experiences. Reading is a solitary act, and for the past two years, Texas readers have been plunged deeper into isolation, with books serving as a vital gateway to connecting with the world. It feels extra special to be able to come together for this milestone year.”

Ad

The festival typically draws in more than 18,000 attendees for author presentations, panel discussions, book sales, signings and activities.

This year’s festival features notable award-winning national authors including Brown, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in poetry with “The Tradition”; Cisneros whose works include “The House on Mango Street”, “Marita”, “I Remember You” and more; Glass, author of “Vigil Harbor” and National-Book-Award winner “Three Junes”; and Straub, the New York Times–bestselling author of “The Vacationers”, “All Adults Here” and new novel, ”This Time Tomorrow.”

Texas authors Fernando A. Flores, Sarah Bird and Stephen Harrigan will also be in attendance.

San Antonio author Katie Gutierrez will be featured at the festival as will former Mayor Phil Hardberger, who will be promoting his photography book, “Phil Hardberger Park: A Story in Photographs” and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff with his latest book, “The Mayor and the Judge: The Inside Story of the War Against COVID.”

Ad

There will also be an all-virtual tent featuring some pre-recorded sessions with Margo Jefferson, David Hassler, Tyler Meier, and journalist Joshua Prager.

You can learn more about the festival by visiting sabookfestival.org/.

Here’s the 2022 San Antonio Book Festival Lineup:

Julissa Arce (You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation)

Dalia Azim (Country of Origin: A Novel)

Rebecca Balcárcel (Shine On, Luz Véliz!)

David Baldacci (Dream Town: An Archer Novel)

Mac Barnett (First Cat in Space Ate Pizza)

Chris Barton (Moving Forward: From Space-Age Rides to Civil Rights Sit-Ins with Airman Alton Yates)

Ruth Behar (Tía Fortuna’s New Home: A Jewish Cuban Journey)

Juli Berwald (Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs)

Sarah Bird (Last Dance on the Starlight Pier: A Novel)

David Bowles (The Witch Owl Parliament (Clockwork Curandera #1))(My Two Border Towns)

H.W. Brands (Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution)

Stephen Briseño (The Notebook Keeper: A Story of Kindness From the Border)

Jericho Brown (The Tradition)

Monica Brown (Small Room, Big Dreams: The Journey of Julián and Joaquin Castro)

Lan Samantha Chang (The Family Chao: A Novel)

Wondra Chang (Sonju)

Henry Cisneros (The Texas Triangle: An Emerging Power in the Global Economy)

Sandra Cisneros (Martita, I Remember You)

Cariño Cortez (Camilla La Mágica Makes Tamales)

Paloma Cortez (Camilla La Mágica Makes Tamales)

Steven L. Davis (Viva Texas Rivers!: Adventures, Misadventures, and Glimpses of Nirvana along Our Storied Waterways)

Yohanca Delgado (The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer)

Navdeep Dhillon (Sunny G’s Series of Rash Decisions)

Natalie Diaz ( Postcolonial Love Poem)

William A. Dupont (Bridging Cultures: Reflections on the Heritage Identity of the Texas-Mexico Borderlands)

Eve L. Ewing (Electric Arches)

Kali Fajardo-Anstine (Woman of the Night)

Ted Flato (Lake|Flato Houses: Respecting the Land)

Fernando Flores (Valleyesque: A Novel)

Laura Gao (Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American)

Adriana M. Garcia (Where Wonder Grows)

Xavier Garza (Vincent Ventura and the Curse of the Weeping Woman / Vincent Ventura y la Maldición de la Llorona) (La Llorona Can’t Scare Me / La Llorona No Me Asusta)

Julia Glass (Vigil Harbor)

Raúl Gonzales aka Raúl the Third (The Witch Owl Parliament (Clockwork Curandera #1))

Katie Gutierrez (More Than You’ll Ever Know)

Phil Hardberger (Phil Hardberger Park: A Story in Photographs)

Stephen Harrigan (The Leopard Is Loose: A Novel)

Shawn Harris (First Cat in Space Ate Pizza)

David Hassler (Dear Vaccine: Global Voices Speak to the Pandemic)

Kelly Lytle Hernandez (Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire and Revolution in the Borderlands)

Lizz Huerta (The Lost Dreamer)

Margo Jefferson (Constructing a Nervous System)

Alaya Dawn Johnson (The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer)

Mat Johnson (Invisible Things)

Varian Johnson (Playing the Cards You’re Dealt)

Eliza Kinkz (Goldie’s Guide to Grandchilding)

David Liss (The Peculiarities)

Danny Lore (The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer)

Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich (The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir)

Tyler Meier (Dear Vaccine: Global Voices Speak to the Pandemic)

Martha Menchaca (The Mexican American Experience in Texas)

Lupe Mendez (Why I Am Like Tequila: Poems)

Marcia Mickelson (Where I Belong)

Char Miller (West Side Rising: How San Antonio’s 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement)

Tomás Q. Morín (Let Me Count the Ways: A Memoir)(Machete: Poems)

Evan Morris (Lake|Flato Houses: Respecting the Land)

Regina Moya (The Last Butterfly/La Última Mariposa)

Alessandra Narváez Varela (Thirty Talks Weird Love)

Naomi Shihab Nye (The Turtle of Michigan)

Suzanne Olhmann (Shadow Migration: Mapping a Life)

Lise Olsen (Code of Silence)

Emily X.R. Pan (An Arrow to the Moon)

Joe Pappalardo (Red Sky Morning)

Jasmine Paul (A Boy, a Budget, and a Dream)

Torrey Peters (Detransition, Baby)

Mary Laura Philpott (Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives)

Joshua Prager (The Family Roe: An American Story)

Barbara Ras (The Blues of Heaven: Poems)

Justin Reynolds (It’s The End of the World and I’m In My Bathing Suit)

Roberto “Dr. Cintli” Rodriguez (Writing 50 Years (más o menos) Amongst the Gringos)

Harriet D. Romo (Bridging Cultures: Reflections on the Heritage Identity of the Texas-Mexico Borderlands)

Ito Romo (The Border is Burning)

Renato Rosaldo (The Chasers)

Andrea Vocab Sanderson (She Lives in Music)

Richard Santos (Trust Me)

William Jack Sibley (Here We Go Loop De Loop)

ire’ne lara silva (Hibiscus Tacos)

Emma Straub (This Time Tomorrow: A Novel)

Stacey Swann (Olympus, Texas: A Novel)

Natalia Sylvester (Breathe and Count Back from Ten)

Carmen Tafolla (The Last Butterfly/La Última Mariposa)

Don Tate (Pigskins to Paintbrushes)

Sheree Renee Thoma s (The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer)

Alexandra van de Kamp (Ricochet Script)

Vauhini Vara (The Immortal King Rao: A Novel)

Ursula Villarreal-Moura (Math for the Self-Crippling)

Lance Scott Walker (DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution)

Nelson Wolff (The Mayor and the Judge: The Inside Story of the War Against COVID)

Jenny Tinghui Zhang (Four Treasures of the Sky)

Jennifer Ziegler (Worser)

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.