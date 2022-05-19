Woman killed after driving vehicle off access road and into drainage ditch, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a vehicle crash off a Northeast Side access road early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on the Interstate 35 northbound access road, not far from Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason drove off the access road and into a drainage ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said that while their investigation is in the preliminary stages, they can say that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The area near the access road has been closed while emergency crews work. The name and age of the woman killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

