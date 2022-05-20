SAPD searching for person who shot at group riding in vehicle on I-35

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who opened fire on three people traveling in a car on Interstate 35 on April 16, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who opened fire on three people traveling in a car on Interstate 35 last month.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident happened on April 16 after the group — one man and two women — drove away from a restaurant at South Park Mall, located at Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35.

Their car merged onto I-35 and traveled northbound, and that’s when they heard a loud noise.

They disregarded the noise, continued north on the highway, and then heard another bang. This time, their rear window shattered, according to police.

They left the highway through a grassy divider and found a safe place to call the police. No one was injured.

The report states that a silver vehicle with white/yellow front and rear bumpers and chrome rims fled the location.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the person who opened fire on the victims’ car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

