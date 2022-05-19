73º

Authorities searching for gunman who killed 2 people in apartment complex’s laundry room

Rick Zuniga, 41, and Abel Segreto, 18, were shot and killed on May 1

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Southwest Side, Wanted, Crime, Crime Stoppers
Rick Zuniga, 41, and Abel Segreto, 18, died on May 1 after they were shot in the laundry room of the Arbors on Rustleaf apartment complex, located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. (KSAT/San Antonio police/Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a double homicide at a Southwest Side apartment complex earlier this month.

Rick Zuniga, 41, and Abel Segreto, 18, died on May 1 after they were shot in the laundry room of the Arbors on Rustleaf apartment complex, located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive.

SAPD previously said that neighbors heard multiple gunshots after 11 p.m. and noticed two men on the ground. The men had been shot multiple times.

Police said they did not immediately find any witnesses and did not have any information on the shooter. Once identified, that person will be charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

