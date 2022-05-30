Uvalde mayor says school district police chief can take oath of office for city council

Mayor Don McLaughlin said, "“There is nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office."

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who is being criticized over how he handled the response to the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting, will not be sworn into office as city councilman on Tuesday.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Monday that he decided to cancel the meeting because the first funerals for the victims will be held that day.

“Our focus on Tuesday is on our families who lost loved ones. We begin burying our children tomorrow, the innocent victims of last week’s murders at Robb Elementary School. The special City Council meeting will not take place as scheduled,” McLaughlin said.

Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo. (Uvalde CISD)

McLaughlin also said when the council meeting is held to swear in new city councilmembers who were elected in May, Arredondo will be allowed to take the oath of office.

“There is nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office,” McLaughlin said. “To our knowledge, we are currently not aware of any investigation of Mr. Arredondo.

Ad

“The Texas Department of Public Safety/Texas Rangers is conducting the investigation into the Robb Elementary School incident. Local law enforcement has not made any public comments about the specifics of the investigation into the incident or mislead anyone. Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was ‘not told the truth’ are not true. All statements and comments made to date about the ongoing investigation are being handled by DPS/Texas Rangers. I thank the U.S. Department of Justice for accepting my request to conduct an independent Critical Incident Review of law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting. I trust the assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The victim’s families deserve answers, and the truth will be told. The DOJ is available to answer questions about the review process.”

On Friday, DPS Director Steven McCraw said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” to wait so long before sending officers into the locked classrooms. He said Arredondo, who was in charge of the law enforcement response during the siege, believed the shooter was barricaded inside the two adjoining classrooms, and that children were no longer at risk. Arredondo hasn’t spoken publicly since McCraw criticized his decision-making, and his house now has a police guard.

Ad

Also on KSAT.com: