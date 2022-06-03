$7.1 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry

(Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo seized methamphetamine that totaled over $7,100,000 in street value. Courtesy: CPB

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Laredo port of entry seized $7.1 million of methamphetamine.

The seizure of 356 pounds of the drug happened Tuesday at the the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

According to a news release, a CBP officer referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico into the U.S. for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered the drugs concealed within personal belongings.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.