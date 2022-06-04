Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after shooting on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in life-threatening condition after an argument led to a shooting on the North Side.

San Antonio police were called to West Hildebrand and Aganier avenues for a shooting with a hit on Friday night.

Officers said an argument between two men in their early 20s and a man in his mid-20s ensued at a different location. The two men followed the other man in a vehicle and opened fire, hitting him.

After the shooting, the two suspects attempted to leave the area but ended up crashing their vehicle in the process, police say.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police said they had detained one person, but it’s unclear if that person is related to the crime. They continue to look for the shooting suspects.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.