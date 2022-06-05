Clemens High School grad overcomes disease and loss

Devin Bosch is number six in his class. He got into seven prestigious universities, including schools like Pepperdine and the University of Texas, but has decided to go to Boston University to study medicine and physical therapy.

Devin has been able to do all of this after nearly dying from ulcerative colitis when he was a child because medicine for people that young hadn’t been developed yet. He still manages this incurable condition.

Then during the height of the pandemic in 2020, his mom died suddenly, leaving him to help his father manage the household and help with his younger sister.

“It was a little overwhelming at times, but, you know, I. I like to think I’m like a really adaptable person,” Devin said.

Devin’s Clemens High School academic counselor, Vickie Williams said Devin is such a unique student who is able to gracefully overcome anything.

“I watched Devin grow from a boy who was in high school, a sophomore, and dealing with the trauma of the pandemic and the trauma of losing his mom,” Williams said. “And now he’s a young man that is ready to embrace the world and ride that bull for the full 8 seconds.”

She said his discipline is what has helped him not just get through his life trauma, but also thrive in his school work and extracurriculars, like theater.

“That healthy mindset that he’s going to overcome,” Williams said. “And don’t tell me no, don’t tell me I can’t because watch me. And that’s where he embodies in everything he does.”

Devin credits his father’s military background for instilling discipline in him. But he said his school’s theater program has helped him get through his trauma.

“I use it as an emotional outlet,” Devon said. “I will admit, you know, it’s kind of helpful that way too.”

Devin has performed in several of the productions his high school theater program has put on. He even competed and placed first in his UIL One-Act competition. “It’s a fun place to be expressive, you know,” Devon said. “And then you have this whole audience, and this is a brilliant, brand new kind of auditorium. Um, I don’t know. I just. I just love being in here. I love the energy, you know? It’s like a comfort place in the school.”

Devin hopes to be a physical therapist when he is done with his six-year program at Boston University. He hopes he can help people, especially those that suffer from inflammatory diseases like he has.

He said he hopes his mom continues to watch over him.

“I’d like to think that she’d be really, really proud of me,” Devin said.