Man hospitalized after shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the Casa Pointe Villas off I-10 and W. W. White Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police said the victim told them he ran to a relative’s nearby apartment after he was shot. The victim claimed he was shot somewhere else, but bullet holes were found in the front door of that apartment.

Investigators say they have not found a blood trail or anything to confirm the victim’s story. It’s also unclear as to why the man was shot.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, with a non-life-threatening wound. His name was not released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.