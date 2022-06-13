‘These suspects have no regard for human life’: Castle Hills police ID women fatally shot in car near North Star Mall

Two women shot and killed and a third wounded while sitting in a car this weekend. Police need your help in solving that crime.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and Castle Hills police identified the two young women killed in a shooting in Castle Hills as 19-year-old D’Yani Amajanique Denise Thomas and 18-year-old Kennedi Eunece Braziel.

Police said the women and a third victim were inside a car in the 1000 block of Northwest Loop 410 when they were shot multiple times before 6 a.m. Sunday. The third victim was listed in critical condition, police said. Video from the scene showed the car riddled with bullet holes on the access road. Police said the victims were the driver and front-seat passenger.

“It’s a senseless, senseless act, a very violent act,” said Lt. Tony Crawford with the Castle Hills Police Dept. “We’ve tried to canvass the area for any businesses that we believe that these victims and possible suspect cars have traveled.”

Ad

Crawford said there are few leads in the case, and investigators are unsure whether the women were targeted.

“We can’t confirm that there is any relationship between the suspects and the victims,” said Crawford. “It was reported they were low on fuel, and so they were going to a nearby convenience store.”

Investigators found more than 50 shell casings at the scene and believe a 9-millimeter and an AK-47 were used in the shooting. They are now asking businesses in the area for any surveillance video or information that could help lead to an arrest in this case.

“We’re currently working with those managers, owners of the businesses to recover that surveillance video,” said Crawford. “Some leads have come in. We’re researching those as well.

Police are also pleading with the public for help as they try to piece together why someone would open fire on these women.

“Whoever these suspects are have no regard for human life,” said Crawford. “So, we’re really urging the public. If you had children, give these victims some justice. If you know anything, you hear anything, please call us.”

Ad

Anyone with information can call Castle Hills police at 210-342-2341. Crawford said any small detail can be helpful.

“It may be one little detail that’s missing that we can put together that has the key that unlocks the door, so we can put the people that committed this violent crime behind bars,” said Crawford. “They’re still at large. The concern is whether ‘Was it a random act?’ We don’t know.”