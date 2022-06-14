Guadalupe County deputies fatally shoot man after he pulls gun, shoots woman during dispute

Deputies with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man after they witnessed him pulling out a gun and shooting a woman during a dispute in Seguin overnight, GCSO officials said.

The GCSO said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Stagecoach Road.

Deputies first received a call for a family disturbance, and when they arrived at the home, they saw a man and woman arguing in the front yard.

The man pulled out a gun and shot the woman, according to deputies.

Deputies then opened fire on the man, killing him.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where she is listed in stable condition.

The man has not been publicly identified. Deputies said that the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

