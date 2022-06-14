85º

Lackland Air Force Base on lockdown due to report of shooter off-base

Gunshots were heard off-base on Tuesday morning; SAPD says no threat to public

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to reports of gunshots off-base.

In a Tweet at 10 a.m., JBSA said security forces and local law enforcement are responding to the reports in the vicinity of the base.

All facilities in the Southwest area of Valley Hi and Truemper are on lockdown, and people are urged to take cover, according to an email sent to employees.

Just before 10:30 a.m., San Antonio police said they have received reports of shots fired off Medina Base Road, but officers have not found a scene.

There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

JBSA and SAPD are still investigating.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

