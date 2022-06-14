Lackland Air Force Base on lockdown due to report of shooter off-base

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to reports of gunshots off-base.

In a Tweet at 10 a.m., JBSA said security forces and local law enforcement are responding to the reports in the vicinity of the base.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

All facilities in the Southwest area of Valley Hi and Truemper are on lockdown, and people are urged to take cover, according to an email sent to employees.

Just before 10:30 a.m., San Antonio police said they have received reports of shots fired off Medina Base Road, but officers have not found a scene.

There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

JBSA and SAPD are still investigating.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.