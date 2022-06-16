Pilot rescued by paddleboarders after crashing small plane into Lady Bird Lake, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas – A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Austin, leaving a pilot with “potentially serious injuries,” according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, west of the Interstate 35 bridge.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials told the Austin-American Statesman that the plane just had routine maintenance and the pilot was on a test flight prior to the crash.

The plane was reportedly having mechanical issues, forcing the pilot to land the plane in Lady Bird Lake, the Statesman reports. The pilot was the only one inside of the plane at the time of the crash.

Ad

The Statesman said the pilot was rescued by a group of paddleboarders before emergency crews arrived. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was taken to an Austin-area hospital for treatment.

EMS officials shared drone video of the small plane on Twitter, which was fully submerged in the lake.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

UPDATE: #ATCEMSSPARTAN drone video showing the aircraft submerged just below the surface. pic.twitter.com/wexI9MqpQS — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022