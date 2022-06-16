77º

Residents of North Side apartment complex displaced by late-night fire, SAFD says

Fire was called in just before 9 p.m. on Jackson Keller near Blanco

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Jackson Keller apartment fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a North Side apartment complex.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. at the Villas of Castle Hills apartments, located on Jackson Keller Road, near Blanco Road.

Firefighters said heavy flames were shooting from the roof of one of the buildings. The were able to get the fire knocked down quickly, and without anyone getting hurt.

Fire officials said 10 people were forced out of their homes. They were placed in other units at the apartment complex.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but at this time, firefighters say it does not look suspicious.

