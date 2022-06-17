Pair hospitalized in rollover crash on I-35 northbound, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s and a girl in her teens were both taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on I-35 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on I-35 northbound, near Randolph Boulevard.

According to police, their sport utility vehicle for an unknown reason struck an 18-wheeler and then rolled.

Police said after the collision, the 18-wheeler pulled over off the highway. No other vehicles were involved.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with minor injuries. The condition of the girl is not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.