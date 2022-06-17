VIA looks at San Antonio’s future of transportation during “State of Transit”

SAN ANTONIO – Friday’s State of Transit event presented by San Antonio Mobility Coalition is expected to focus on VIA Metropolitan Transit’s plan for an Advanced Rapid Transit network, known as ART.

VIA’s ART system would utilize dedicated lanes to connect the city’s major employment and residential center.

“VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt will highlight efforts to move more people faster and farther with more frequency, and shorter trip times,” according to a press release.

SAMCo is a non-profit corporation that advocates for highway, transit, and freight rail funding for the greater San Antonio region.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg will give the opening remarks during Friday’s event. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be recognized and Arndt will give the keynote address.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum on Broadway. The addresses will be livestreamed in this article.

