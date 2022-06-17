San Antonio’s USAA, NuStar land on Fortune’s list of 25 Best Large Workplaces in Texas

San Antonio’s USAA and NuStar landed on Fortune’s list of 25 Best Large Workplaces in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio companies recently landed on Fortune’s list of the 25 Best Large Workplaces in Texas.

Pipeline and terminal operator NuStar Energy L.P. and banking giant USAA landed at No. 12 and No. 15, respectively.

Those were the only San Antonio-based companies on Fortune’s list, which was released on Wednesday. The ranking was based on feedback from employees in surveys conducted by analytics firm Great Place to Work.

As far as energy companies, NuStar was one of two on the list and was beaten out by Houston-based Hilcorp, which landed at No. 7.

NuStar has 89 sites, employs 1,199 people across the U.S. and made a revenue of $1.48 billion last year.

An employee told Fortune that “the sense of family and caring trickles down from the highest level of executive management to all employees and their personal communities.”

USAA was among five financial services and insurance companies on the list.

With 35,797 employees, it landed as the third-largest company on the list, behind Round Rock-based Dell Technologies and Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health.

An employee told Fortune that they are “impressed about the amount of time and effort they put into continuing education for their employees and encouraging them to learn and grow their careers.”

Only one San Antonio-based company made Fortune’s 50 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Texas list.

AIM, in the education and training sector, landed at No. 7.

