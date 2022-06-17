Houston development group bringing $20M apartments to Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Houston-based Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management plan to bring a $20.5 million apartment complex, known as Citadel Urban, to San Antonio’s Northwest side, according to commercial building permits with the city of San Antonio.

Cambridge is known for projects such as The Residences at La Cantera and Boardwalk at Town Center Apartments.

Located at 503 Richland Hills Drive, near Texas 151 access road and Ingram, Cambridge is banking off the success of neighboring multifamily project ‘Citadel at Wespointe’. The complex’s website describes it as “modern-day fortress from the world.”

Cambridge plans for Citadel Urban to consist of 182 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include pools, cabanas and spots for residents to barbecue. Three-story units will include elevators, attached garages and “courtyards connected by outdoor cave lounges” according to its website.

Additional amenities include a fitness club, electronic vehicle charging stations and a dog park.

Working on the project is Humphreys & Partners Architects, Dallas’ Jordan Foster Construction, and interior design company Karen Kramer & Associates of Houston.

According to Cambridge, construction started May 31, with an anticipated 22 month construction schedule.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Click here to read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

