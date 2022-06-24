Celebration of life, funeral for 10-year-old Robb Elementary student will be held Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Family and friends will gather Saturday morning to honor the life of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who is remembered for having a “contagious laugh, shaggy hair and silly jokes.”

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo. His burial will take place at Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

Uziyah died on May 24, along with 18 of his classmates and two teachers during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

He is remembered as a “loving, sweet, outgoing, energetic, and smart child” by his family and friends, according to his obituary. Uziyah was also a gamer and loved playing Nintendo Switch and Oculus.

“He was competitive, but kind and fair,” his family added. When he wasn’t playing video games, Uziyah was also very active in sports.

Ad

His family said he had a passion for running, jumping on trampolines, swimming, football and gorilla tag.

Sergio Garcia, Uziyah’s father, and the rest of his family are giving thanks for the support they have received during this difficult time.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of one so precious to us, and we have mourned deeply. We have grieved as never before. It is unchartered territory, fraught with sorrow and tears. Yet, as we know, life blooms again through kindness, and it is our prayer that God bestows His best unto all of you as you have been such a blessing in our time of need,” Uziyah’s obituary reads.

To read more about Uziyah’s legacy, click here.

Also on KSAT: