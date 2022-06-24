🧜‍♀️Go under the sea with Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Woodlawn Theatre🐠

San Antonio – Every summer season, the Woodlawn Theatre picks a fairytale production, and this year is no different. Cast and staff are going under the sea to put on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The show is a stage retelling of the 1989 animation film of the same name based off one of Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved stories. But this won’t be the ordinary production you expect.

The Woodlawn Theatre's cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid (KSAT 2022)

Director Ivan Ortega has chosen to put his own touch on the show by not limiting his creativity by traditional casting.

The show runs from June 17th to July 10th -- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.