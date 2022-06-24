Man shot, killed in West Side neighborhood, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed outside a home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 500 block of South San Dario, not far from San Manuel Avenue and South General McMullen after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, neighbors heard the gunfire and called 911. Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s dead, slumped on a fence to a nearby home.

Police said the man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and that they also found several shell casings in the street. They don’t know however, if the victim is from the area. He has not been identified.

SAPD said they do not have a description of a possible suspect or suspects. A motive is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.