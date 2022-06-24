San Antonio organization offers alternatives to abortion after Supreme Court ruling

A local organization is in favor of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

SAN ANTONIO – A local organization is in favor of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

San Antonio Coalition for Life has been working for 15 years to end abortion.

“It’s been a very emotional day, and my whole morning has been spent ups and downs,” said Cathy Nix, executive director of San Antonio Coalition for Life.

Nix said, since 2007, the group has attempted to let women know there are options other than abortion.

“Our challenge over these past 15 years has been getting out the word for the resources that are truly available to help women know that there are other alternatives,” said Nix. “There are options so that abortion does not become her only choice, because that is no choice at all.”

Ad

Nix said with Friday’s ruling, the coalition will move forward to bolster its pregnancy care centers that offer health screenings, STD tests and more information.

“All kinds of information, post-abortive, miscarriage information. We’re funding those centers -- the diapers, formula and everything that a woman needs to help with her pregnancy are going to be the things that we’re going to be focusing on,” said Nix.

The group also informs women about natural family planning they call fertility awareness-based methods.

“These are scientific tools that help women with their fertility whether they are hoping to conceive or hoping to avoid pregnancy,” said Nix.

The San Antonio Coalition for Life also encourages women facing an unexpected pregnancy to reach out to one of its centers.

“If she chooses to parent, or if she chooses to place for adoption, we have help with that as well,” said Nix. “This is what the legislature in Texas has approved. There’s tons of money going to abortion alternative locations. There’s help with everything so we want them to know that.”

Ad

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Wealth will now largely determine which Texans can access abortion

Texas clinics suspend all abortions follow SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade

Plan B and contraceptives remain legal in Texas after U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion