Popular Mexico-based restaurant, bar suddenly closes San Antonio locations

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio locations of a popular Mexico-based restaurant and bar permanently closed on Monday.

The closure of Cervecería Chapultepec was announced in a Facebook post, but there was no explanation offered as to the reason.

Cervecería Chapultepec first opened its downtown location at 906 E. Elmira St. in 2020 and quickly gained attention by offering all menu items for $2.90.

A second location followed on Highway 151 outside Loop 410 on the far West Side.

Last year, the bar was named in a $20 million dollar lawsuit after a woman allegedly left the Elmira bar drunk and then hit and killed a bicyclist.

Ad

Samantha Castillo, 24, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the April 7 death of Beatrice Gonzalez, 47.

Court documents claimed that Cerveza Chapultepec served Castillo to the point that she “became obviously intoxicated and was a clear danger to herself and others.”

Representatives of the restaurant have not responded to a request for more information about the sudden closures.

Also on KSAT: