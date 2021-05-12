Bar named in $20M lawsuit filed in connection with bicyclist’s death last month

SAN ANTONIO – The bar alleged to have served a woman accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a bicyclist was named in court documents filed Tuesday afternoon.

A $20 million lawsuit names Cerveza Chapultepec as the business the driver left before the deadly crash, which happened April 7.

The bar and restaurant is on the corner of St. Mary’s Street and Elmira Avenue, less than a half-mile from where 47-year-old Beatrice Gonzalez was killed.

Gonzalez was on a sidewalk waiting in front of Central Catholic High School while waiting for the rest of her cyclist friends on April 7.

Ad

Police say 24-year-old Samantha Castillo jumped the curb and crashed into Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead.

‘I just heard the phone drop’: Daughter of cyclist struck, killed recounts final moments on the phone with her mother

Lawyers allege Cerveza Chapultepec served Castillo to the point that she “became obviously intoxicated and was a clear danger to herself and others,” according to court documents.

KSAT has asked the business for a response to the allegations and is waiting to hear back. We will update you on-air and online with the latest information.