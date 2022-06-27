89º

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center opens new Bulverde donor center

The STBTC serves more than 100 hospitals in 48 counties

BULVERDE, Texas – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has opened a donor center in Bulverde.

It’s the ninth donor center location for the organization that serves more than 100 hospitals in 48 counties.

STBTC officials have been sounding the alarm about critical blood shortages in recent months saying donations are not keeping up with the increased demand for blood.

The demand for blood has increased by 15% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

O-negative, the universal blood type, is the most-used blood type in emergencies by first responders. Though, all blood types are needed and will be sent to all area hospitals.

Donors can visit STBTC’s website to find the nearest donation location or schedule an appointment online.

In addition to the new center in Bulverde, STBTC has five donor centers around San Antonio and donor centers in Boerne, New Braunfels and Victoria.

