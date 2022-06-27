82º

Tense situation involving gunshots on NW Side leads to man’s arrest

Bullets hit fence, swimming pool, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A tense situation involving gunfire in a Northwest Side neighborhood has led to the peaceful arrest of a man, San Antonio police say.

Officers took the man into custody early Monday morning after convincing him to come out of his home.

Police say they originally responded to the area for a call about shots fired around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Silvertip Drive and White Tail Drive.

When officers arrived, they heard those gunshots, but were not able to pinpoint the location from where they were coming.

San Antonio police responded to a call for shots fired on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the area of Silvertip Drive and White Tail Drive. (KSAT)

They took cover and called for backup from officers with rifles.

Police say eventually, they were able to determine that someone inside a home in the 5200 block of Silvertip was firing those shots toward the street.

Some of the bullets hit a neighbor’s fence and possibly, a swimming pool.

However, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police later were able to talk to the man and convince him to come out of his home.

They took him into custody in the middle of the street.

Police say he told them he believed he was under attack.

They say he will be taken in for a mental evaluation.

Katrina Webber

Azian Bermea

