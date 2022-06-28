1 dead after exchange of gunfire outside East Side convenience store, SAPD says

Image of fatal shooting at Circle K and where car was found on Lord Road.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an exchange of gunfire outside an an East Side convenience store early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a shooting at a Circle K convenience store near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street around 4:15 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a blue sedan had gone into the store when another vehicle pulled up alongside the car and started firing. That’s when, police say, the driver of the sedan came from the store and returned fire.

SAPD said the driver sped off to the Stella Apartments located on Lord Road where he then fled the vehicle, leaving behind the passenger. That person was later pronounced dead by emergency crews. The person’s name and age have not been released.

Authorities say they have not identified or found the driver. It is unclear if they were injured in the shooting.

A reason for the gunfire is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.