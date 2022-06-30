Medical examiner’s office identifies man killed in exchange of gunfire outside East Side convenience store

Image of fatal shooting at Circle K and where car was found on Lord Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire outside an East Side convenience store.

Cory Maddox, 21, was killed during a shooting on Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street around 4:15 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a blue sedan had gone into the store when another vehicle pulled up alongside the car and started firing. That’s when, police say, the driver of the sedan came back from the store and returned fire.

SAPD said the driver sped off to the Stella Apartments located on Lord Road where he then fled the vehicle, leaving Maddox behind. Maddox was later pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Authorities still have not identified or found the driver. It is unclear if they were injured in the shooting.

A reason for the gunfire is also not currently known.

Ad

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.