Woman killed in overnight West Side shooting has been identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was shot and killed on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Melissa Garces, 37, was shot and killed just after midnight in the 220 block of Woley Drive, not far from Culebra Road and St. Mary’s University.

According to police, Garces was with her boyfriend when a white Chrysler did a U-turn and pulled up alongside her. That’s when, police say, Garces and the driver, who she knew, began to argue over money.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and Garces warned her boyfriend. The suspect fired, striking her in the back and also grazing her in the face, SAPD said.

Garces was taken by EMS to an area hospital, but she died before her arrival. The suspect fled after the shooting. The boyfriend was not hurt.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.