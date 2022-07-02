Man hit by vehicle, killed on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man tried to run across I-35 before being hit and killed by a vehicle on the Southwest Side overnight.

Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the northbound lanes of the interstate near West Ansley Boulevard.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stopped to render aid. Police say the driver will not be charged.

Officials have not identified the man hit by the vehicle. KSAT will update you as the information becomes available.