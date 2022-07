SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled an early morning fire at an abandoned apartment building near Port San Antonio on Sunday.

The fire started just at about 5 a.m. at a two-story building on Gillmore Avenue.

Fire crews were met with intense flames when they arrived on the scene.

The building was vacant and may have formerly been used as military housing at the former Kelly Air Force Base.

Nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

