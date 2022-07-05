All 53 victims in San Antonio migrant tragedy potentially identified; 35 IDs are conclusive

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. According to reports, at least 50 people were found dead in the abandoned tractor-trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday that all the fatality victims of the migrant tragedy have potentially been identified.

As of Monday, 35 of the 53 victims have been conclusively identified and the remaining 18 victims have been potentially identified.

The medical examiner said the ages of victims whose identities have been confirmed range from 13 to 55.

Of the victims that have been conclusively identified by the medical examiner’s office, 20 victims were citizens of Mexico, 10 were citizens of Guatemala and five were citizens of Honduras.

“We will publish additional information based on the conclusively identified cases in due course. As we are not aware if the decedent’s next of kin have been notified yet, we refrain from releasing more detailed data out of respect for the grieving,” according to a spokesperson from the medical examiner’s office.

Five of the victims’ identities have been made public:

Guatemalan victims: Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, 13, from Nahualá, Sololá (Identified by Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.) Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, 14, from Nahualá, Sololá (Identified by Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.)

Honduran victims: 23-year-old Alejandro Andino (Identified by mother in an interview with NPR .) 18-year-old Fernando Redondo Caballero (Identified by mother in an interview with NPR .) Nayarith Bueso (Identified by son to the Associated Press .)



Sixteen people were initially taken to area hospitals for treatment of heat-related illnesses. Five of those victims died and some have been treated and released. Four migrant patients remain in San Antonio area hospitals as of Tuesday.

Christus Health currently has one patient at Westover Hills whose condition has not been released.

Methodist Hospital has one male patient listed as being in critical condition and one female patient listed in fair condition.

University Health has one adolescent male patient whose condition has improved from critical to serious.

