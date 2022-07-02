Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office conclusively identifies 19 victims found in trailer on Southwest Side

FILE - Police and other first responders work the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. Following the horror of 53 migrants found dead or dying in Texas. The deadliest smuggling attempt in U.S. history illustrated the limitations of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's massive border apparatus after 53 migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Nineteen of the 53 victims who died after the discovery of a tractor-trailer with dozens of migrants on the Southwest Side have been conclusively identified, according to Bexar County officials.

The county says those identified victims from the trailer on Quintana Road range from 13 to 38 years old. Eight of them were Mexican citizens, six were from Guatemala and five were from Honduras, county officials said Saturday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to work to identify all the victims. There have been 30 potential identifications made, according to the county.

Four victims are unidentified at this time.

The ME’s office said it would release additional information based on conclusively identified cases. The county says it is refraining from releasing more detailed data out of respect for the grieving, as it is unaware if the victims’ families have been notified.

The ME’s office expects to publish a new update by Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.

