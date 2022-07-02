Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office conclusively identifies 19 victims found in trailer on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Nineteen of the 53 victims who died after the discovery of a tractor-trailer with dozens of migrants on the Southwest Side have been conclusively identified, according to Bexar County officials.
The county says those identified victims from the trailer on Quintana Road range from 13 to 38 years old. Eight of them were Mexican citizens, six were from Guatemala and five were from Honduras, county officials said Saturday.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to work to identify all the victims. There have been 30 potential identifications made, according to the county.
Four victims are unidentified at this time.
The ME’s office said it would release additional information based on conclusively identified cases. The county says it is refraining from releasing more detailed data out of respect for the grieving, as it is unaware if the victims’ families have been notified.
The ME’s office expects to publish a new update by Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.