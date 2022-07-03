Two child victims of San Antonio migrant tragedy named by Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dozens died after being found in an abandoned tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side.

Authorities have released the names of two children who were among the dozens of people killed after being left in an abandoned tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side last Monday in San Antonio.

It’s the first time that victims’ names have been released so far during the course of the investigation.

According to ABC News, Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs verified that 16 of its citizens are among the 53 people that died in the tragedy, which happened on Quintana Road.

Included among those 16 citizens are two minors — Pascual Melvin, Guachiac Sipac, 13, and Juan Wilmer, Tulul Tepaz, 14, from Nahualá, Sololá.

Authorities are still working to identify four other victims, also believed to be Guatemalan citizens. If this is confirmed, officials tell ABC News that they will send all of their remains back to the country.

The two IDs come after the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Saturday that 19 of the 53 victims have been “conclusively identified,” though none of the other victims’ names were released, pending family notification.

Bexar County officials said the identified victims ranged from 13 to 38 years old. Eight were Mexican citizens, six were from Guatemala and five were from Honduras.

Some of the victims that were hospitalized are also from Guatemala. According to ABC News, of those victims, four have been discharged and will soon be reunited with their families and three are still in the hospital.

Those hospitalized include a 23-year-old who is stable and two others who are in critical condition.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner expects to publish a new update on the identified victims by Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.

