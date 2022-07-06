Texas A&M-San Antonio Foundation awarded $2.1 million scholarship grant

The Texas A&M-San Antonio Foundation has been awarded a $2.1 million grant that will provide financial support for 15 students, university officials announced at a news conference. The grant from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation will fund the remaining tuition and fees, after Federal Pell Grants and all other financial support for up to five years, officials said.

The grant from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation will fund the remaining tuition and fees, after Federal Pell Grants and all other financial support for up to five years, officials said. Other support services, including mentoring, tutoring, paid internships, and leadership development will also be paid for.

“A&M-SA is the right partner for one of two inaugural grants the Foundation announced this week” said Sergio Rodríguez, nephew of the late Hector and Gloria Lopez, who serves as president and CEO of the Lopez Foundation. “The fact that they are located in San Antonio and serving a population that adds to the economic vibrancy of the community is important to us.”

The 15 students, who will be known as López Scholars, will be selected randomly by the TAMUSA Foundation. There will be no application, no minimum GPA and no SAT/ACT score requirements to be eligible.

“The fact that they are admitted is enough for us,” Rodríguez said. “We don’t need another barrier in order to provide support.”

The Lopez Foundation has selected San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley as five regions to focus its investments.

The gift from the Lopez Foundation is the second largest in university history.

“This historic gift to our students and investment in the University’s vision will help us continue our momentum and growth in San Antonio and have a greater impact throughout the region,” said TAMUSA President Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson.

