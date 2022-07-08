99º

Krsipy Kreme Celebrates 85 years with free doughnuts

Celebratory birthday deals begin July 1 through July 15

Emily Schmalstieg

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts celebrates 85 years. (Krispy Kreme)

SAN ANTONIOKrispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday with a week of deals, which include giving away 8,500 years of free original glazed doughnuts.

Starting Monday through July 14, every Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in the United States will randomly choose a handful of customers each day to win a Krispy Kreme birthday card for free glazed doughnuts for an entire year, expiring June 2023.

“We love celebrating Krispy Kreme’s birthday every year with our fans. But this year is special, and we’re turning 85! So we’re going to have a weeklong celebration by giving 8,500 people a year’s worth of free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.

As a birthday finale on Friday, July 15, Krispy Kreme customers can get an original glazed dozen for 85 cents with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts.

The doughnut shop is also continuing its Beat the Pump promotion each Wednesday through August, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline.

