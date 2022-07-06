Subway transforms menu, adds 12 new sandwiches

SAN ANTONIO – Subway is changing its menu with 12 new sandwiches, the first notable update to its sandwich shop in nearly 60 years.

In celebration of the change, Subway will be giving away up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series Subs across the nation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 12.

Subway fans will have the opportunity to visit the sandwich shop during this timeframe and grab one of the 12 new Subway Series Sandwiches for free.

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” said Trevor Haynes, Subway President.

Subway's Supreme Meat sandwich. (Subway)

The new sandwiches and their enticing names like The Monster, The Outlaw, and the Bella Mozza are part of the transformative journey that Subway began last summer to get customers excited about dining with the well-known Sandwich stop.

Subway's The Monster sandwich. (Subway)

While guests can still get their hands on their go-to classics, Subway hopes the new options encourage customers to try the latest options.

