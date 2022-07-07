101º

LIVE

Local News

Pringles petitions to have a spider named after it

Pringles will give 1,500 free cans to its first 1,500 signatures if venture is successful.

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Pringles
NATURAL PHENOMENON OR EIGHT-LEGGED AD? PRINGLES® LOGO SPOTTED SOMEWHERE VERY UNEXPECTED (Hand-out, Pringles)

One look at the kidney garden spider, and you’ll see it — the spider’s markings undeniably mimic the well-known Pringles mascot.

For this reason, Pringles is petitioning the International Society for Arachnology to recognize the kidney garden spider as the Pringles spider.

“In 1968, the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love,” said Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles’ marketing lead, in a press release.

The online petition began last week and has already collected over 1,000 signatures.

Pringles claims it will give away 1,500 free cans of chips to the first 1,500 signatures if the International Society for Arachnology officially recognizes the spider’s new name.

“We’re thrilled to rally fans to help us recognize this spectacular spider and welcome it into the Pringles family,” said Jenkins.

In addition, Pringles is now letting customers adopt virtual Pringles spiders through its new Pringles Spider Program. Customers will get a certificate acknowledging their virtual spider adoption.

Read also:

Taylor Swift dance party comes to San Antonio in August

Watch new trailer as Sanderson Sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email