Pringles petitions to have a spider named after it

One look at the kidney garden spider, and you’ll see it — the spider’s markings undeniably mimic the well-known Pringles mascot.

For this reason, Pringles is petitioning the International Society for Arachnology to recognize the kidney garden spider as the Pringles spider.

“In 1968, the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love,” said Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles’ marketing lead, in a press release.

The online petition began last week and has already collected over 1,000 signatures.

Pringles claims it will give away 1,500 free cans of chips to the first 1,500 signatures if the International Society for Arachnology officially recognizes the spider’s new name.

“We’re thrilled to rally fans to help us recognize this spectacular spider and welcome it into the Pringles family,” said Jenkins.

In addition, Pringles is now letting customers adopt virtual Pringles spiders through its new Pringles Spider Program. Customers will get a certificate acknowledging their virtual spider adoption.

